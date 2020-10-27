Three event industry veterans have set up JEM LIVE, an events production company providing services across both virtual and live events.

Former Maestra colleagues Mark Davies (pictured right), Jerry Cleary (pictured left) and Edwin Higgins (pictured centre) aim to combine a physical event production offering with services such as live streaming, extended reality (xR) and social media.

Said Davies, “We wanted to create a company fluent in virtual event technologies while not forgetting the importance of more classic elements of event production. High quality design, lighting, sound and staging remain at the heart of live events but in the Covid-19 era we have to be willing to integrate virtual elements too.”

Davies has more than 25 years’ experience in live events. At JEM LIVE he is responsible for commercial and business development.

With a background in spatial and technical design, Cleary is responsible for channelling the creative vision of clients, while audiovisual specialist Higgins will oversee the technical direction of the company.