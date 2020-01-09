Expanding UK dry and wet hire company, Fisher Hires, has invested in Chroma-Q’s new Space Force onebytwo LED soft light.

Fisher Hires have said this is to provide a ‘flexible, high quality lighting solution’ for its event, film, theatre and festival client base.

Head of operations, Rob Baker, said: “I knew that Chroma-Q’s original Space Force unit had been very successful in the market and liked the product. However, I was looking for something which was more discreet, without sacrificing a lot of output or the adjustable kelvin.

“The Space Force onebytwo is slick and bright. Compact in size, it can easily blend into the background to help production, and has great output and overall performance. In my eyes it’s a winner which ticks all the boxes.”

The Space Force onebytwo fixtures were supplied to Fisher Hires by Kevin Everett at Chroma-Q UK dealer, A.C. Entertainment Technologies Ltd. After making an announcement of its investment on social media, Fisher Hires received enquiries for dry hire from film and event companies.

Baker said: “To be honest I wasn’t expecting such an instant response to the product, so it looks to me like other companies have seen what I saw in it too.”

“I have known Kevin for over 15 years and he has always delivered on getting me the equipment I require, often at short notice. Along with his colleagues at AC-ET, he makes the impossible possible.”

Fisher Hires has been running for over 30 years, stocking and supplying a range of lighting, video, sound & staging equipment for hire. Originally created to support its sister event production company, Fisher Hires’ is also able to service the needs of other event companies.