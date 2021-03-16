Van Morrison, Robert Plant’s collaboration Saving Grace with Suzi Dian, Imelda May and Jade Bird have been announced to play at what looks set to be the first major outdoor festival of 2021 – Black Deer.

The independent Americana and country music festival was originally planned for 18-20 June at Eridge Park, Kent. The festival has been rescheduled for June 25-27, with a planned full 20,000 capacity.

Organisers of the independent festival said its team has been working hard to reconfirm artists, suppliers and vendors, to stage the event under Government guidelines.

Other confirmed acts lined up for the event include Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Ward Thomas, The London African Gospel Choir interpreting Paul Simon’s Graceland on its 35th anniversary, Talisk, Emily Barker and Lady Nade.

Co-founders Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling said in a statement: “The UK live music industry has been hit hard and we feel it is so important to support our artists, their teams and the wider festival community at the earliest opportunity. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re doing everything we can to make Black Deer Festival 2021 one to remember.”