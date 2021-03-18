Fightback Lager has partnered with the Music Venue Trust (MVT) to launch a crowdfunding campaign in support of the charity.

The company has invited events professionals to become co-owners of the start-up beer brand before it goes public with a major funding drive. Profits from every pint sold will go to MVT.

The company, which launched in 2018, said it hopes to raise £200,000 to help expand the beer brand, with the aim of being stocked in more than 900 music venues and festivals when they re-open this year.

In December, Fightback hosted a socially-distanced live-streamed gig with Frank Turner at London’s Troubadour (cap. 2,000) in aid of 30 venues on MVT’s Red List Campaign. Since then, 15 venues have been removed from the Red List.

Fightback director Gary Prosser said, “These venues are the beating heart of the UK music industry, defiantly backing new artists and training the talent that invigorates music culture.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for all levels of the music and drinks industry to invest in our crowdfund raise to share in our growth as we begin making that vision a reality.”