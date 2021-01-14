The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) said it has developed new music and entertainment strategy FIFA Sound in partnership with Universal Music Group for Brands – a division of Universal Music Group.

The initiate will include an eight-episode podcast series featuring music acts and footballers. Hosted by Universal Music-signed artist Liam Payne and sports broadcaster Jaydee Dyer, the FIFA PlayOn podcast is an element of the organisation’s strategy to create “innovative and meaningful connections between football fans, music enthusiasts, players, artists, and the game and songs they all love.”

Each podcast episode will feature a famous football player who will discuss significant moments throughout their career and the songs that have “provided a soundtrack to their lives”, alongside a musician who has personally inspired them. The podcast’s first episode will feature Sevilla FC’s Ivan Rakitić and Colombian music group Morat. Episodes will be released weekly.

FIFA director of marketing Jean-François Pathy said, “FIFA’s vision is to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive. The crossover between football and music underscores this wider cultural relevance. Both are universal languages and have the power to create unrivalled emotions. It’s a natural fit to bring them together.

Universal Music Group for Brands executive vice president Olivier Robert-Murphy said, “These initiatives will showcase the symbiosis and shared bonds between the world’s best footballers and musicians alongside the fans that idolise them globally.”