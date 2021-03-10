On the first day of the Event Production Show (EPS), 26 May, Access’s sister event will host the Event Product Awards, with the aim of recognising the outstanding work and dedication of companies and individuals throughout the past 12 months.

As the industry prepares for the return of live events, the Event Production Awards will provide the first opportunity for events professionals to gather in person, in a Covid-safe environment, to network and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter while also marking achievements during the past year.

The awards will highlight impressive work across our industry during the pandemic, from staging Covid-safe physical events and creating online show platforms to campaigning to ensure the plight of our sector has continually been front of mind at a Government level.

The event will also include the Access All Areas Editor’s Award, which will recognise an individual who has championed the live events industry throughout the pandemic.

The awards will run as a free to attend event at the end of the first day of the EPS. Designed to be an afterparty for the events industry, the awards ceremony will be open to everyone at EPS.

Mash Media portfolio director Duncan Siegle said, “It will be a true celebration of our industry and we welcome entries from across the sector.”

To view the categories and enter click here. The deadline to enter is 1 April.