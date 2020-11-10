Music conference Eurosonic Noorderslag (ESNS) is going entirely virtual when it takes place early next year, from 13-16 January 2021.

The conference’s theme will be “the road to recovery”, with a focus on regaining confidence for the live industry, and providing an opportunity for digital networking.

Speakers will include former Motown general manager Keith Harris discussing racism and equality in the music industry, Billie Eilish’s agents Tom Windish & Mike Malak, and Warner Music’s chief innovation officer Scott Cohen.

Also speaking will be Raphaella Lima of EA Games to discuss music in videogames, and A Greener Festival’s Claire O’Neill to talk about the importance of sustainability.

Tickets will cost €50, including long-term access to the conference content and database, as well as a discount on the physical 2022 edition.

Robert Meijerink, ESNS’ head of programming, said: “Although we are sad that the acts, audience and music professionals cannot meet each other live in Groningen, we think that it’s very important in these challenging times to bring the people of the live music sector, artists, venues, festivals and media together.

“During the digital edition of ESNS and as the key exchange for emerging European music talent, we will work hard to make sure we continue to provide that platform to new artists. ESNS Digital will consist of a showcase festival, the conference focusing on the “Road to Recovery” and an online edition of the Music Moves Europe Talent Awards”.