The Event Production Show (EPS) conference will see senior figures from Live Nation, AEG Presents, the independent festival sector and the insurance industry explore how the events sector can build on the cross-industry collaboration seen during the pandemic to strengthen the industry for the future.

The Building Back Better – A New Future For Live Events conference session will include Live Nation EVP touring international Phil Bowdery, AEG Presents CEO European festivals Jim King, Black Deer Festival co-founder Gill Tee and Tysers director Tim Thornhill, who will take questions from Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

Scheduled for 2.30pm on May 26, on the main conference stage, the session will examine how the industry should work harmoniously to cope with the huge number of events planned for later this year and 2022, so that supply doesn’t outweigh demand, and the supply chain is able to cope.

With the bounce back yet to happen, the panel will also hear from Thornhill about the situation with, and progress made toward, a government-backed event cancellation insurance scheme. Having worked on the Film and TV Production restart scheme, he has since been focussing on insurance solutions for the restart of the events industry.

With Black Deer postponed by one week to make it one of the first major events to take place after the planed Step 4 of the reopening roadmap on 21 June, Tee will discuss how her team are planning the event, with or without insurance cover. She will also give her perspective on what can be done to rebuild the supply chain.

The full conference programme is available here.

Sign up to attend for free here.