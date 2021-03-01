Live Nation Entertainment has announced that its Download heavy rock festival will not take place this year.

Organisers said that the 85,000-capacity festival, which was set to take place in Donington from 4-6 June, will next take place on 10-12 June 2022, with headliners including Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro. Tickets will go on sale March 5.

A statement on the festival website said: “Following the announcement of the Government’s roadmap and despite the extraordinary efforts the NHS have put in to roll out the vaccine, we can sadly now confirm that Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year.

“We never gave up hope of bringing the festival back to Donington this June and had been working so hard behind the scenes to make that happen, but sadly, we now know it’s not possible. We’re heartbroken for everyone in the Download family, from artists to suppliers and of course our passionate Download fans.”