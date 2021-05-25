Independent promoter and venue owner DHP Family said it will stage a second season of outdoor summer shows at Nottingham Arboretum following its run of socially-distanced shows at the venue last year that attracted a combined audience of 10,000 across 17 events.

DHP launched pop-up venue the Garden Bar & Bandstand on 14 August last year, which hosted a season of events, for a reduced capacity of 450, including the Homegrown festival and a show by Frank Turner.

The promoter said its Arboretum Sunsets series will run from 25 June – 5 September, with a diverse entertainment programme including comedians, food & drink festivals, yoga & wellness sessions, and concerts by acts including Tony Hadley, Richard Thompson, The Futureheads and This Is The Kit.

DHP said the initial capacity for the events will be capped at 600 so that if social distancing measures aren’t lifted it can still go ahead with Covid mitigations in place. If the roadmap goes ahead as planned the promoter will release more tickets.

DHP Family’s managing director George Akins said, “Last year’s socially distanced events at the Arboretum were a real highlight of the year, giving people the chance to see some great music in a fun, safe and picturesque environment. We’re so pleased to be back bigger and better this year to keep people entertained all summer long.”

Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and schools at Nottingham City Council added, “It is wonderful to be able to provide entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy in one of our many Green Flag parks, and to bring back the beautiful bandstand as a real cultural asset in regular use. We are also very happy that some of the entry fee will be reinvested towards sustaining and improving park infrastructure at the Arboretum.”