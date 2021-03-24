Events industry professionals are being urged to submit evidence to its review of whether “Covid-status certification” could play a role in reopening the economy and events.

The review is exploring whether certification that would be available both to vaccinated people and to unvaccinated people who have been tested could be used to enable entry into events and other populated sites, enabling reducing restrictions on social contact and improving safety.

Government is undertaking a two week consultation to assess to what extent certification would be effective in reducing risk, and its potential uses in enabling access to settings or relaxing Covid-secure mitigations. It said the review will consider the ethical, equalities, privacy, legal and operational aspects of a potential certification scheme, and what limits, if any, should be placed on organisations using certification.

Evidence can be submitted up until Monday, 29 March, via certification.cfe@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. More details can be found here.