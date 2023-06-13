The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DMCS) has pledged an additional £5 million over two years to support around 400 grassroots music venue projects.

The pledge, which will expand on Arts Council England’s Supporting Grassroots Music Venues Fund, is part of the Government’s plan to grow the economy and boost UK creative industries by £50 billion. It plans to support a million more jobs by 2030, with £77m of new funding for the sector announced.

It has also pledged funding for the Music Exports Growth Scheme, which provides grants to support touring and help emerging musicians break into new global markets. It will now be expanded to £3.2m over the next two years.

Elsewhere, four new research and development facilities will be set up to drive the next generation of screen technology and on-set virtual production, with £63m of new industry investment announced today, 13 June, on top of the government’s £75.6m investment.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)’s Convergent Screen Technologies and performance in Realtime (CoSTAR) programme is expected to create more than 820 new jobs across the UK. It will see the opening of one national CoSTAR lab and three regional R&D labs – including one located at Yorkshire’s Production Park.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said, “Our Creative Industry isn’t just about the glitz and glam of the red carpet in Leicester Square. It brings in £108 billion a year to help fund our public services, supports over 2 million jobs, and is world-renowned. That’s why we’re backing it as an industry to drive our economic growth, keeping the UK at the top of the world’s cultural charts with a multi-million-pound boost.”