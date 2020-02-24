The Venice Carnival has become the latest high profile event to be cancelled after Italy suffers a spike in cases of the coronavirus.

Italy has by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, with 152 diagnosed, and three people dying.

The government introduced a number of containment measures including a ban on exit and entry into the affected areas.

It also suspended all public events and gatherings and shut down schools, nurseries, museums, restaurants, businesses and public offices.

Anyone who has been in contact with those infected is to remain at home for a quarantine period of 14 days, officials added.

Italy has imposed strict quarantine restrictions in two northern regions near Milan and Venice, the BBC reported.

Other global impacts of the virus have included China postponing its most important political assembly, while Qatar Airways said it will quarantine passengers from Iran and South Korea who have symptoms of the virus.