The value of the international concert industry has fallen US$18 billion (£12.5bn) this year, with revenue from live music ticket sales and sponsorship down 64%, according to auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

PwC’s newly published Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2020-2024 report predicts the international live music sector will generate $10.4bn (£8.1bn) in 2020, a huge decline from the $29bn (£22.6bn) achieved last year from ticket sales and sponsorship, but will bounce back strongly next year.

The findings show that 2020 is the first time in more than a decade that the recorded music sector has generated more revenue than the concert business. The report states that music streaming alone will be worth $20.4bn (£15.9bn) this year.

PwC predicts worldwide revenue from live music will jump 82.6% in 2021 to more than $19bn (£14.8bn), as concerts resume.

Mark Maitland, UK head of Entertainment and Media at PwC, said parts of the media sector have been hit very hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in-person activities or those reliant on advertising revenue: “This will drive a 7% decline in sector revenues in 2020, but in recent months we have already seen improving performance, and as such, we expect the sector revenues to return to 2019 levels in 2021.”