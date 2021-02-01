California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to concerns around Covid-19.

Riverside County officials issued a public health order announcing that the 126,000-capacity Coachella festival in Indio, and sister country music event the Stagecoach Festival at the same sight, will not take place as planned this year.

Coachella was due to take place on 9-11 April and 16-18 April, while Stagecoach was scheduled for 23-25 April.

In March last year, the 2020 edition of Coachella was postponed until October but in June it was called off. Reportedly, event organiser Goldenvoice is considering rescheduling this year’s festival to October.

In the order, issued on 29 January, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaisers said:

“The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby cancelled.

“The order is issued as a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease, also known as “novel coronavirus” which has infected at least 100,418,923 individuals worldwide in 192 countries and is implicated in over 2,151,547 worldwide deaths as of the date of this order. Riverside County has 266,849 confirmed cases and 2,970 deaths.

“This order recognises that both the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival are music concerts and gatherings of an international scope, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries, including several disproportionally affected by the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic.

“This order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19 in communities worldwide. If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”