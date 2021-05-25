The Event Production Show, hosted at Farnborough International, will be the first event trade show to return from lockdown restrictions, with a conference programme centred around the return to live events from 15 months of pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Paul Reed (pictured), CEO Association of Independent Festivals, will host the Sustainability Matters session at 11.30am on 26 May featuring Chris Johnson, Vision:2025 and Shambala Festival, Chiara Badiali of Julie’s Bicycle and Claire O’Neill from A Greener Festival.

The panellists will discuss progress with environmental initiatives; consider what ‘net zero’ really means on the ground and how event operators can reduce their carbon footprint towards that target without unrealistic expenditure.

Johnson said, “During lockdown there has been a huge shift in engagement within the event community and with COP26 coming to Glasgow this November there will wider conversations and hopefully meaningful agreements around action to tackle climate change.

“Now is the time to play our part. Vision: 2025 supports the journey for outdoor events towards carbon net zero, reaching out to a network of over 500 organisations through membership associations. We have collated a lot of information over recent months and are set to update our website to become the UK’s most comprehensive, free-to-access sustainability knowledge hub for outdoor events, with tools, reports, guides, news, blogs and supplier database.”

O’Neill added, “The live industries attention during the pandemic to our sustainable and regenerative future has been outstanding, from artists, promoters, agents, tours and venues alike. This is the central issue for the coming decade. I am looking forward to sharing this panel and hope we can inspire and guide more event organisers with their biodiversity enhancement and carbon reductions.”

