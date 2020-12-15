Event producers Fit the Bill and Blackpool Entertainment Company have announced the British Country Music Festival (TBCMF) will return for 2021 with a planned attendance of 2,500 people.

The Winter Gardens indoor complex, which has a 10,000-capacity, will host over 100 musicians on five different stages, including the Empress Ballroom.

The seaside town event will take place on 3-4 September with standard tickets priced at £79 and will have the same lineup as the postponed 2020 event.

The festival, which began in 2019, has three headliners next year consisting of Nathan Carter on Friday’s opening night, trio Wildwood Kin on Saturday and Irish singer Lisa McHugh (pictured) on Sunday.

Marina Blore, executive producer and director of Fit the Bill said, “Following a very tough year for live entertainment, we are thrilled to be back with The British Country Music Festival following its successful launch in 2019. It’s more important than ever that we support homegrown performers, many of whom have struggled for survival in 2020.

“We are confident that by September next year, we will be able to operate to a viable capacity and we also promise a full ticket refund in the event that Covid-19 prevents us from going ahead.”

She said the festival aims to showcase the best of British country music, and 99% of the acts on the festival’s line-up next year are from the UK.