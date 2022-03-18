Independent promoter Bird on the Wall is to debut a 5,000-capacity festival at seaside amusement park Dreamland, in Margate, Kent.

Set to launch on 24 June, Leisure will be headlined by Mitski, with other acts including Soccer Mommy, Nilufer Yanya and Sorry. The event will also feature amusement rides, a games arcade, roller disco and DJ areas.

The boutique festival will come three years after Bird On The Wire hosted its 10-year anniversary event at the venue with Mac DeMarco headlining.

“We’re thrilled to finally return to Dreamland after such a brilliant day there in 2019,” the promoter said in a statement. “It’s a line-up that we feel passionately about and we couldn’t have hoped for a better headliner than Mitski for this first edition.”

The promoter said the ethos of the festival is to “create an inclusive, inspiring and laid-back atmosphere, with artists split between two stages for a streamlined experience.

“Margate, with its close proximity to London and thriving arts and music scene, provides the perfect backdrop to a festival that aims to move away from the frenetic pace associated with some day festivals.”