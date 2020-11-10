The government has released guidance for local authorities, to help them distribute grants for businesses shut down or operating at a reduced capacity due to new Covid-19 restrictions.

There are several kinds of grants. The Local Restriction Support Grants (Closed) applies to businesses that are forced to close due to new local Covid-19 restrictions, while the Local Restrictions Support Grants (Sector) are aimed at businesses which have been forced to close since March.

Both of these two kinds of grant consist of £667 per 14-day closure period for businesses with a rateable value under £15,000. Businesses between £15,000 and £51,000 will receive £1,000 in the same two-week period. Businesses with a rateable value over £51,000 will receive £1,500.

These are payable by local authorities in 14-day cycles as of 1 November, and apply to live venues and nightclubs, among other kinds of businesses.

Businesses that are still open, but operating at a reduced scale due to local restrictions, are eligible for the Local Restrictions Support Grants (Open).

These consist of up to £934 per 28-day period for businesses with a rateable value under £15,000. Businesses between £15,000 and £51,000 are eligible for up to £1,400 in the same period, while businesses above £51,000 are eligible for up to £2,100.

Local authorities have the final say on who receives funding. The wording of the LRSG (Open) grants says: “Local Authorities are best-placed to determine local needs for supporting recovery. We want Local Authorities to exercise their local knowledge and discretion and we recognise that economic need will vary across the country. Therefore, while we are setting suggested criteria for the funding, we are allowing Local Authorities to determine exactly which businesses to support.”

Businesses which are eligible for funding can apply via their respective local authority.