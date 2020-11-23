Tennis governing body the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said it has renewed its partnership with digital services provider Infosys for a further three years.

The agreement will see Infosys continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP until 2023.

Infosys has worked with the ATP since 2015, supporting the development of its key digital assets and infrastructure including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen and the ATP app.

ATP said the extended partnership will see Infosys continue to develop innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans worldwide.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Nitto ATP finals, Infosys and ATP have created Flashback 50, a data-driven web experience to statistically compare the champions across five decades of the Nitto ATP Finals over the past 50 tournaments.

ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said, “These exciting innovations have enhanced fans’ experience and interaction with our sport. We are thrilled to extend our partnership and look forward to seeing what we can continue achieving together.”

Infosys COO Pravin Rao said, “As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our focus remains on supporting ATP’s vision to reimagine the game, leveraging data to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation technologies.”