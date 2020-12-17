The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has confirmed dates for the first seven weeks of the 2021 ATP Tour calendar, including the men’s Australian Open on 8-21 February.

The first grand slam of the year in Melbourne usually takes place in January but has been delayed three weeks due to Covid-19, with men’s qualifying taking place in Doha from 10-13 January, followed by a 14-day quarantine period for players and support staff. The ATP Challenger Tour season will also commence during this period on 18 January.

Confirmed details of weeks 8-13 will be revealed separately and all subsequent tournaments in the 2021 calendar, including Wimbledon, remain unchanged and are due to take place as originally scheduled.

The opening week of the season will commence with the Delray Beach Open in Florida on the first week of January, as well as a hard-court tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Some ATP events in 2021 have been cancelled due to Covid-19 including the ASB Classic in Auckland and the New York Open. The Rio Open will no longer take place in February, with a new date later in the year to potentially be announced.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said, “The reconfigured calendar for the start of the 2021 season represents a huge collaborative effort across tennis, under challenging circumstances.. Health and safety will continue to be paramount as we navigate the challenges ahead, and I want to thank everyone involved for their commitment to finding solutions to launch our 2021 season.”