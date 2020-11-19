Alastair Campbell, former director of communications to Tony Blair, is to be interviewed live by Mash Media editorial director Martin Fullard, 26 November, as part of the Confex Webinar series.

Among other subjects, Fullard will be asking Campbell about how communication works in the Westminster and how the events industry can not only grab the attention of decision-makers in Whitehall, but how to also to leverage the influence of the media.

The events industry has found itself fighting to be heard by the upper echelons of Government, and while progress has been made, there are many in Whitehall who still do not appreciate the social and economic value of the £84bn events industry.

The interview will be broadcast live from the Royal Lancaster London’s new XR studio, with the audience encouraged to submit questions in advance. Production will be managed by Smart AV.

Do you have a question for Alastair Campbell? Email ajones@mashmedia.net before 5pm, 24 November.

The interview is sponsored by Skyline Whitespace.

Register to attend online here.