Alastair Campbell has said that the events industry must unite with a single voice to get the attention of Government.

Talking to Mash Media editorial director and Conference News editor Martin Fullard as part of the Confex Webinar Series, Campbell, who was director of communications to Tony Blair in the 1990s and early 2000s, said that it was important that industry worked out its strategy before undertaking isolated tactics.

On gaining media attention, which the events industry has largely struggled to achieve in 2020, Campbell said: “Once you have got that strategy clear, and you understand what your big arguments are, you can be infinitely varied,” he said.

Campbell challenged the events industry to articulate itself before Government and said that the creation of One Industry One Voice is a step in the right direction.

In this exclusive interview, Campbell also shared his views on the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the role of Dominic Cummings, and how an industry might switch Government departments.

