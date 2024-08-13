Oak View Group-owned event caterer Rhubarb Hospitality Collection (RHC) has acquired major central London venue The Brewery. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The venue, a Grade II listed building, hosts more than 500 events annually and specialises in corporate events.

RHC has continued to grow rapidly since its acquisition by Oak View Group (OVG) in 2023 in a deal worth an estimated £100m. OVG specialises in live experience venue development, management, and premium hospitality services and recently opened Co-op Live in Manchester, UK where RHC provides hospitality service.

RHC’s investment in the London venue now brings its total staff numbers to over 2,500.

The Brewery’s existing management team, led by chief executive James Varah, will work with RHC’s chief executive, P.B. Jacobse, to develop a portfolio of premium event venues within the capital. The Earls Court and Olympia group (EC&O) has operated the Brewery since acquiring it from Whitbread in 2005 for £55m.

RHC has 25 years of experience with iconic venues across London, New York, and Berlin and caters for over five million people every year at UK venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Ascot Racecourse, Sky Garden, 22 Bishopsgate.

P.B. Jacobse said, “Rhubarb has been on a steep growth curve that OVG has supercharged in the last year. We are delighted to add The Brewery in the heart of London to our growing portfolio and look forward to working with their team to deliver exceptional events, and continuing to provide unique, unforgettable experiences for visitors.”

City Brewery Limited chief executive James Varah said, “The Brewery has developed a reputation as the go-to venue for major conferences, awards, and dinners in the City of London. Rhubarb has quickly become one of the leading hospitality businesses in the UK, and this partnership will enable us to further enhance our existing customer offering and develop exciting new venue opportunities in the coming years.”